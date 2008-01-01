Lakehead University Alumni Magazine

Dominic Man-Kit Lam

How Lakehead shaped an international innovator in science and art Read More

Leaping into Lakehead Life

Students Anna Lisa Martin & Sami Pritchard Read More

Smoke and Mirrors

The Evocative Art of Mavourneen Trainor Read More

Class notes
  • Leon Plett (BEng '05) travelled to Guatemala this winter with Engineering Ministries International Canada (eMi) to help design an orphanage for the community of Tactic. Leon provided structural analysis of pre-existing buildings as well as designs for the future orphanage. This was Leon's fourth trip with eMi.
  • Glynn Sharpe (BEd '91) was awarded a 2015 Aboriginal Circle of Educators Researcher/Curriculum Development Award. Glynn is an associate professor at Nipissing University's Schulich School of Education where he studies bullying and the abuse of elementary-aged students. Glynn has a Master of Education from Nipissing University and a Doctor of Education from the University of Toronto. In 2007, he was shortlisted for TVO's Best Lecturer Award.

